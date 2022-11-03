Fox Picks Comcast’s FreeWheel To Manage Ad Inventory Portfolio
Ad-tech company will provide additional insights and targeting
Fox Corp. said it selected FreeWheel, Comcast’s ad tech company, to manage its television advertising inventory across its OneFox portfolio.
The portfolio includes Fox’s entertainment, sports, streaming and news channels and programming.
“Across Fox, we continue to work with our advertising partners to create the optimal environment for brand messages to efficiently reach the right audiences across the company’s industry-leading portfolio of brands and platforms,” said Dan Callahan, senior VP, Data Strategy and Sales Innovation at Fox. “Our partnership with FreeWheel further brings this vision to life and we look forward to collaborating with them to further elevate the overall advertising and viewing experience.”
FreeWheel will work with Fox to manage direct-sold ad campaigns, providing additional data and insights capabilities and smarter audience targeting.
“We’re thrilled to be working with Fox to an even greater extent,” said FreeWheel General Manager Mark McKee. “By teaming up, we can help solve for many of today’s pressing industry issues, including the need to unify supply across different inventory pools in an increasingly fragmented marketplace, reduce waste, optimize efficiency and reach the right audiences. In doing so, we’re helping to pave the way for a better overall ad – and user – experience across the ecosystem.” ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.