Fox Picks Comcast’s FreeWheel To Manage Ad Inventory Portfolio

Fox Corp. said it selected FreeWheel, Comcast’s ad tech company, to manage its television advertising inventory across its OneFox portfolio.

The portfolio includes Fox’s entertainment, sports, streaming and news channels and programming.

“Across Fox, we continue to work with our advertising partners to create the optimal environment for brand messages to efficiently reach the right audiences across the company’s industry-leading portfolio of brands and platforms,” said Dan Callahan, senior VP, Data Strategy and Sales Innovation at Fox. “Our partnership with FreeWheel further brings this vision to life and we look forward to collaborating with them to further elevate the overall advertising and viewing experience.”

FreeWheel will work with Fox to manage direct-sold ad campaigns, providing additional data and insights capabilities and smarter audience targeting.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Fox to an even greater extent,” said FreeWheel General Manager Mark McKee. “By teaming up, we can help solve for many of today’s pressing industry issues, including the need to unify supply across different inventory pools in an increasingly fragmented marketplace, reduce waste, optimize efficiency and reach the right audiences. In doing so, we’re helping to pave the way for a better overall ad – and user – experience across the ecosystem.” ■