Measurement From DoubleVerify Available to Netflix Ad Clients

DoubleVerify, one of the ad tech and data companies enlisted by Netflix when it decided to get into the advertising business, said its quality-measurement technology is now available to Netflix advertisers.

“Netflix is one of the world's largest streaming services and we are excited that our industry-leading solutions are now widely available for their advertisers,” DoubleVerify CEO Mark Zagorski said. “Our partnership ensures that campaigns on Netflix fulfill essential quality standards that drive optimal outcomes. At DoubleVerify, we are committed to delivering innovative, accredited and independent quality measurement products that maximize advertising performance. We continue to expand our unmatched coverage across CTV platforms like Netflix, and wherever advertisers engage consumers of premium video.”

Integral Ad Science also said its viewability and invalid traffic verification services also launched for Netflix advertiser.

Not having advertising was a key part of Netflix’s value proposition as it added hundreds of millions of streaming subscribers. When subscriber and revenue growth slowed, Netflix announced plans to launch a lower-priced service with commercials and hired Microsoft to handle its ad tech, Nielsen to handle audience measurement and DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science to verify viewability and traffic validity.

More recently, there have been reports that Netflix has hired advisers and is looking at options to build or buy its own ad tech with the Microsoft deal expiring in 2024.

DoubleVerify’s technology protects clients from fraud and invalid traffic and ensures that commercials are fully viewable by real people.

Also Read: DoubleVerify Provides TikTok With Brand Safety Measurement

As more ad dollars have flowed programmatically into connected TV, so have fraud attempts. DoubleVerify has identified several high-level fraud schemes and kept its customers from wasting money.

With pre-bid avoidance and post-bid monitors, DoubleVerify said it provides measurement parity and a higher level of confidence in CTV advertising. ■