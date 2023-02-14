DoubleVerify Claims to Have Solved Connected TV’s ‘TV Off’ Problem

DoubleVerify said it has developed a solution for streaming’s ‘TV Off’ problem.

Last year, media buyer GroupM, working with measurement company iSpot.TV , found that many ads were being delivered to television and other devices that were turned off and not being watched by viewers.

The study said that the problem was costing connected TV (CTV) advertisers $1 billion in wasted impressions.

DoubleVerify’s own research found that one in four CTV environments and apps continued to play ads even after the television was turned off.

Also: DoubleVerify Sees Less ‘TV Off’ Ad Fraud With ‘On-Screen’ Certification

DoubleVerify said its new scalable solution can verify viewability, determining whether or not an ad on a website or app was actually seen by a CTV user.

“As CTV impressions continue to be sold at a premium, brands need insight into which platforms and environments offer the best viewability rates,” DoubleVerify CEO Mark Zagorski said. “To that end, we’re excited to launch this first-of-its-kind solution and continue to lead in measurement and innovation for CTV buyers. This release enables advertisers to address growing challenges in CTV, such as the “TV off” issue, and offers insight into whether ads had the opportunity to make an impact across digital environments, in a consistent manner.”

DoubleVerify said a number of leading brands already plan to leverage DV’s new viewability solution but didn’t disclose their identities. ■