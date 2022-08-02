DoubleVerify Sees Less ‘TV Off’ Ad Fraud With ‘On-Screen’ Certification

DoubleVerify said its new system for dealing with the issue of advertisers paying for connected TV ads that appear on devices and apps hooked up to TVs that are turned off has cut down on fraud and improved performance.

DoubleVerify in February found that in a quarter of CTV environments, ad ad viewers were recorded despite the TV being off. In response, the company announced its would begin to certify “Fully-On Screen” environments for CTV advertisers.

The problem was also noted by a high profile study conducted by GroupM and iSpot.tv that found that about $1 billion worth of CTV ads were being counted with the TV off.

DoubleVerify did an analysis with what it described as a leading DSP in which it ran the two campaigns, one in Fully-On Screen certified environments, the other across all CTV environments.

The result was that the rate of fraud and sophisticated invalid traffic was 83% lower for the campaign that ran in the Fully-On Screen environment.

“CTV commands some of the highest CPMs in digital advertising, which can make it more susceptible to fraud and bad actors,” said Mark Zagorski, DoubleVerify CEO. “Targeting environments certified to only display ads when the TV screen is on and where the ad is 100% displayed helps to reduce fraud’s impact and improve campaign ROI.”

DoubleVerify also found that the Fully On-Screen campaign had a higher video completion, a higher authentic ad rate and improved attention levels.

“Brands rightfully expect their ads to deliver to engaged audiences while the TV set is on,” said Zagorski. “Unsurprisingly, those who target environments where ads are Fully On-Screen see better results and stronger performance across the board.” ■