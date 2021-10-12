Mark Harmon Departs ‘NCIS'

Mark Harmon has ended his run on CBS drama NCIS. He plays Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. The show started season 19 in September.

The episode on Oct. 11 saw Gibbs and Special Agent Timothy McGee (played Sean Murray) solving a case in Alaska. When it concluded, Gibbs informed his partner that he would stay in Alaska.

“I’m not going back, Tim,” Gibbs said as he fished.

Harmon has played the character dating back to JAG in 2003.

“As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show,” NCIS executive producer and showrunner Steven D. Binder said in a statement. “Our North Star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go. So regarding the future of Gibbs, as longtime fans of the show may have noticed over the years … never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out.”

Short for Naval Criminal Investigative Service, NCIS focuses on the dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. “NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, a former Marine gunnery sergeant whose skills as an investigator are unmatched, leads this troupe of colorful personalities,” goes the CBS description. “Gibbs, a man of few words, only needs a look to explain it all.”