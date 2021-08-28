‘Manifest’ Gets New Season on Netflix

Netflix has signed up for a fourth and final season of drama Manifest. The first three seasons ran on NBC, and the show was cancelled in June. Manifest has had substantial viewership on Netflix.

The fourth season will have 20 episodes, Netflix shared on Twitter.

"Couldn't let a day as significant as today go uncelebrated. Manifest will officially return for a super-sized fourth and final season, only on Netflix!" said Netflix.

Premiering in 2018, Manifest follows passengers on Flight 828 from Jamaica to New York. The flight is turbulent and the passengers, who are presumed dead, realize several years have passed when they land. They also learn they have special powers upon landing.

The Manifest cast includes Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez and Luna Blaise.

Jeff Rake, Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine and Len Goldstein are executive producers. When the show was canceled, Rake said on Twitter he was , "devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least.”

Rake has rallied the show’s many supporters on social media to help Manifest find a new home.

Warner Bros. Television produces Manifest with Universal Television, Campari Entertainment and Jeff Rake Productions.

