‘Manifest’ Won’t See Season Four on NBC

Drama Manifest will not see season four on NBC. The show, about passengers on a flight who turn up more than five years after being presumed dead, premiered season three April 1.

“Over a year has passed since the miraculous homecoming of Flight 828 and the discovery of others who have mysteriously returned,” goes the season’s description. “While the Stone family endeavors to keep their friends safe and make their enemies believe the unbelievable, new challenges will test their trust of the callings and each other. But sticking together is more important than ever, because no matter what happens, it’s all connected.”

Season one premiered in 2018. Season three wrapped last week.

The Manifest cast includes Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez and Luna Blaise.

Jeff Rake, Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine and Len Goldstein are executive producers on the show.

Warner Bros. Television produces Manifest with Universal Television, Campari Entertainment and Jeff Rake Productions.