NBC Greenlights Season Three of ‘Manifest’

NBC has renewed thriller drama Manifest for a third season. The show is about the passengers and crew of a flight who step off the plane and find the world has aged 5 ½ years while they were in the air.

Season two, which began Jan. 6, has averaged a 1.5 rating in viewers 18-49, according to live plus seven day Nielsens, and 7.7 million total viewers.

The cast includes Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur and Matt Long.

Jeff Rake, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine and Len Goldstein are executive producers.

Manifest is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television, Compari Entertainment and Jeff Rake Productions.