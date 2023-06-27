‘Magnum P.I.’ Won’t See Season Six on NBC

Magnum P.I. has been cancelled at NBC. A reboot of the ‘80s drama on CBS, the show had four new seasons on CBS before shifting to NBC. Jay Hernandez portrays Magnum, a former Navy SEAL working as a private investigator in Hawaii.

Magnum premiered on NBC in February. The second half of season five, 10 episodes, will still air.

“A charming rogue, an American hero and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin’s Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business. With keys to a vintage Ferrari in one hand, aviator sunglasses in the other, and an Old Düsseldorf longneck chilling in the fridge, Thomas Magnum is back on the case!” according to NBC.

With Hernandez in the cast are Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill and Tim Kang.

Tom Selleck played Magnum in the original series.

Eric Guggenheim, John Davis, Justin Lin, John Fox, Barbie Kligman, David Wolkove and Gene Hong executive produce the reboot. CBS Studios produces the show in association with Universal Television.

CBS cancelled Magnum in May 2022, and it was quickly grabbed by NBC.