‘Magnum P.I.’ Looks Like Midseason Debutant on NBC

NBC grabbed canceled Magnum P.I. in recent days, and it looks like a midseason premiere for the Hawaii drama. The show had four seasons on CBS, and was canceled in May.

CBS Studios and Universal Television produce the show. Jay Hernandez plays Magnum, a former Navy SEAL working as a private investigator in Hawaii.

Season four began in October. According to published reports, season five will begin production in the fall.

NBC agreed to 20 episodes, split up over season five and season six. NBC shared its fall schedule in mid-June, before it picked up Magnum.

Eric Guggenheim is executive producer and showrunner. Perdita Weeks, Stephen Hill and Zachary Knighton are also in the cast.

Magnum P.I., with Tom Selleck in the lead role, ran in the ‘80s on CBS. ■