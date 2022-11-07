NBC Midseason Includes 'Night Court' and 'Magnum P.I.' Premieres

NBC outlined its midseason plans, which includes comedy Night Court premiering January 17 and Magnum P.I. starting its NBC run February 19.

Mondays in the midseason, it’s America’s Got Talent: All-Stars and The Voice. AGT begins January 2 and The Voice premieres March 6. Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan are Voice coaches along with Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

On Tuesdays, Night Court begins January 17. Melissa Rauch plays the late Harry Stone's daughter and takes the gavel, sparring with new public defender John Larroquette.

The original Night Court went for nine seasons on NBC in the ‘80s and early ‘90s.

New Amsterdam ends January 17 with a two-hour finale. The show has gone for five seasons.

American Auto starts season two Tuesday, January 24, and That’s My Jam kicks off season two March 7.

Wednesdays have the Chicago shows -- Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. Thursday is Law & Order night, with the flagship, SVU and Organized Crime.

Magnum P.I. makes its NBC debut February 19, with Jay Hernandez in the lead role. NBC calls Magnum “a modern take on the classic series centering on Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator.”

Magnum had four seasons on CBS, years after it had eight seasons back in the ‘80s.

Greg Berlanti drama Found begins February 19 too. Shanola Hampton stars as a public relations specialist looking out for the forgotten missing people around the world, while keeping a chilling secret from those who know her.

The Blacklist season 10 premieres February 26.

“Following another winning fall, we’re looking forward to a great January and beyond with a strong schedule that delivers on the return of many favorites coupled with fantastic new premieres,” said Frances Berwick, chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We continue to program with an eye toward a year-round schedule, constantly providing our audiences with new reasons to tune in and engage either live on NBC or stream next day on Peacock.”

There’s no premiere date yet for Grand Crew, The Wheel and L.A. Fire and Rescue.

“We can’t wait to share these terrific new series with our audience,” said Susan Rovner, chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Found, from Greg Berlanti and Nkechi Okoro Carroll, is a stellar addition to our drama lineup while Magnum, P.I. comes to us with a passionate fan base already in place that we intend to nourish. On the comedy side, having John Larroquette and Melissa Rauch co-star in an updated Night Court is a dream come true, and our critically acclaimed comedy American Auto is back with its hilarious and ironic look at corporate America. Add AGT: All-Stars to that mix and it’s a great start to the new year.” ■