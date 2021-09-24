NBC Orders ‘Night Court’ Series
Melissa Rauch plays the judge, John Larroquette back as Dan Fielding
NBC has ordered Night Court to series. A redo of the comedy that ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992, it has Melissa Rauch playing an optimistic judge, and the daughter of the late Harry Stone from the original. She presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to the crew of oddballs.
John Larroquette is back as prosecutor Dan Fielding.
Rauch played Bernadette on The Big Bang Theory.
NBC ordered a Night Court pilot in May.
Warner Bros. Television produces the show along with Universal Television and After January Productions.
Dan Rubin, Melissa Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce the multi-cam comedy, and Larroquette is a producer. Rubin wrote the pilot and Pamela Fryman executive produced and directed the pilot.
Reinhold Weege created the original series. Harry Anderson played Harry Stone in the original Night Court. He died in 2018.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
