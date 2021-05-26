Magnite Shuffles Management, Names SpotX’s J. Allen Dove CTO

Magnite, following the $1.14 billion acquisition of SpotX , reorganized its management, putting several SpotX executives into key positions.

SpotX’s CTO, J. Allen Dove will become CTO of Magnite and its chief operating officer Sean Buckley will be chief revenue officer for CTV. The changes are effective July 1.

Magnite was formed with the 2020 merger of Rubicon Project and Telaria.

Dove replaces Magnite CTO Tom Kershaw, who is stepping down to pursue a new opportunity outside of ad tech, Magnite said.

Joe Prusz, who was CRO for Magnite, becomes chief revenue officer for Magnite’s online video and display business, called DV+.

Adam Soroca, head of Magnite’s global buyer team, was named chief product officer, a new position.

SpotX’s former CEO Mike Shehan will be a consultant to Magnite through the end of the year.

“Following Magnite’s acquisition of SpotX, we’re working hard to bring our teams together in a way that enhances our ability to serve clients and innovate. This process will start at the executive level, and we’re fortunate to have assembled such a deep bench of talent,” said Magnite CEO Michael Barrett. “I have never felt better about our people, or our prospects as a business across all formats, including CTV, which represents a significant and increasing portion of our revenue.”