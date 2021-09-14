Magnite, fuboTV Team To Offer Addressable Ads in Sports on Connected TV

Magnite said it has been selected as the preferred supply-side platform for sports-focused streaming TV service fuboTV and that they will work together to offer addressable advertising in sports programming on connected TV.

Connected TV, or CTV, has been growing fast and Magnite said the amount of overall live sports impressions in CTV on Magnite’s platform has increased 26% in the first half of this year -- even before autumn, when football and other popular sports are being played.

FuboTV streams 50,000 live sports events each year, with 94% of its viewing hours taking place on the big screens advertisers prefer.

“Our OTT video tech stack and programmatic expertise allow us to deliver consistent results for today’s streaming leaders such as fuboTV. With more content than ever viewable through CTV, especially live sports and news, we’re in a great position to continue to grow alongside fuboTV and look forward to what we can accomplish together,” said Sean Buckley, chief revenue officer, CTV, at Magnite.

Also Read: Vizio Makes fuboTV Available Via App on SmartCast Platform

Advertisers can access fuboTV’s exclusive first-party addressable data to enable them to connect with an engaged, cord-cutting audience that can’t be reached through traditional television, the company said. Magnite’s programmatic CTV platform delivers seamless ad experiences fit for CTV.

“Following years of highly successful collaboration with Magnite, we are thrilled to officially welcome them as our preferred SSP,” Diana Horowitz, senior VP, advertising sales at fuboTV, said. “Magnite’s commitment to creating a streamlined programmatic experience has made them a highly valued partner to fuboTV and a true pioneer in the space, and we look forward to innovating with them as CTV continues to shape the future of the industry.”