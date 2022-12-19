Maggy Chan Named Managing Director At NBCU Global Advertising Sales Unit

NBCUniversal has named Maggy Chan managing director and executive VP of global advertising and partnerships, effective January 16.

Chan had been COO, global distribution at BBC Studios, where she was responsible international content sales, commercialization of World News TV Channel and advertising sales across WNTV and BBC.com

She succeeds KC Sullivan, who became President of CNBC in August 2022, and reports to Linda Yaccarino, chairman, global advertising and partnerships at NBCU.

“Partnerships power this business, period. A decade ago, we set out to become the leading partnership platform in advertising. Now, that ambition has become a reality. Our partnership commitment has made NBCU a partnership company—but we’re just getting started,” said Linda Yaccarino, chairman, global advertising & partnerships, NBCUniversal. “That’s why I’m so excited for Maggy to leverage her global perspective to help us continue creating a platform, network, and ecosystem that’s fueling growth for every business. I can't wait for her to become the BBC's best gift to NBCU since The Office."

Chan will work with the international advertising and partnerships team across EMEA, Asia Pacific, and U.S. to diversify and expand NBCU’s advertising partnerships, grow the company’s global reach, and help advertisers reach NBCU’s 1 billion viewers across 150 countries.

“This industry is constantly changing, and I’ve always admired NBCUniversal’s ability to shape that change through partnership. Having devoted my entire career to growing relationships, I’m so thrilled to lead a team that’s poised to break new ground, in new places, with new partners,” said Chan. “I’ve long been passionate about bringing audiences around the world the content they love. And with NBCUniversal’s incredible network of partnerships and cutting-edge technologies, there’s no limit to how far and wide we can extend our reach.” ■