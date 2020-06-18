Sullivan Named Head of NBCU/Sky Ad Division

NBCUniversal and Sky named KC Sullivan as president and managing director of their global advertising and partnership division.

The two units of Comcast will work together to give global brands and agencies access to their audiences, talent, technology and research and insights from a new global intelligence lab.

Sullivan, most recently president and managing director of CNBC International, will report to NBCU chairman for advertising and partnership and work closely with Sky Chief Business Officer Patrick Béhar.

Andrew Mortimer, previously Sky Media U.K.’s director of client strategy, was named senior VP of global partnerships for NBCUniversal + Sky Global Partnerships, Mortimer will report to Sullivan and Béhar.

Max Raven (Image credit: NBCU)

Max Raven, who had been senior VP for CNBC International’s commercial agency Catalyst, will lead Advertising & Partnerships for Global News.

The companies said that Sullivan, Mortimer and Raven will work closely with Krishan Bhatia, executive VP for business operations and strategy for NBCUniversal.