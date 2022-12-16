Laura Molen Stepping Down as NBCU Ad Sales President

Laura Molen, co-president of ad sales and partnerships at NBCUniversal, will be leaving the company, she told staff Friday.

Molen, who has been with NBCU for 10 years, said it was time “for me to re-prioritize my focus, have more family time and fully explore my numerous passions.”

NBCU has spent the last few years changing the way its ad business works, adding technology and data-based products and uniting them on a single platform.

After several months of discussion, Molen has agreed to stay with the company through the first quarter as it looks at how best to organize itself around its One Platform under chairman Linda Yaccarino and presidents Mark Marshall and Krishan Bhatia.

“Long before One Platform was created, Laura was uniting groups to help us function as one team and rolling out the Red Carpet for every partner,“ Yaccarino said in a memo to staff. “She’s been an advocate for women leaders and multicultural audiences, fighting for them to be valued by the marketplace. She’s strengthened programs like SeeHer and helped to create the Empowerment and Inclusion Council. She’s pushed innovation forward, spearheading massive undertakings like introducing Peacock to the marketplace.”

“As a leader, Laura has built teams and mentored talent to make our division stronger. And she’s been just as committed to our partners, representing the agency perspective in every single room. Still, this note barely scratches the surface,” Yaccarino said. “Laura, we’re lucky to have had your leadership and will be cheering you on and supporting you in every possible way.” ■

Here is Molen’s note to staff:

Dear esteemed colleague, partner, mentor, and friend,

I have some new to share. After deep thought and contemplation over the past months, I have decided it’s time for me to leave NBCUniversal.

This was not an easy decision for me to make – yet, once decided, one I am extremely confident (and excited) about. These past few years have been full of enormous changes for all of us, both personally and professionally. While I love NBCUniversal and this team, it is time for me to re-prioritize my focus, have more family time and fully explore my numerous passions. I’m particularly interested in utilizing my expertise to partner with others and help companies succeed, including taking on more Board advisory roles, like so many leaders I admire.

These past ten years at NBCUniversal have changed my life. I’m immeasurably grateful for the mentorship and support from Linda, our NBCU executive leadership team, and every one of my colleagues and partners. It has been an absolute privilege to be on this journey with all of you. Your partnership and, more importantly, your friendship has made this an incredible experience I will never forget—and I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished together. Thank you.

Long before I got here, this company was innovating, shaping culture, and transforming the marketplace. I know you will continue to do so. To ensure a smooth transition, I am staying on as an advisor through the first quarter of 2023. Rest assured that even beyond my formal departure next March, I’m always a text, a tweet, or phone call away.

I often say that all you need is LOVE in this world. My love for this team runs deep and always will.

With love and gratitude,

Laura