NBC Gives #SeeHerInitiative Olympic Push

Comcast NBCUniversal said it is supporting the Association of National Advertisers’ #SeeHer initiative during the Olympics with segments featuring women athletes.

The #SeeHer Presents” segments are being sponsored by AT&T, Procter & Gamble, USAA and Verizon.

“While the entire country’s eyes are on the Olympics, we at NBCUniversal thought it was the perfect opportunity to share this stage and attention with the #SeeHer movement,” said Linda Yaccarino, Chairman, Advertising and Client Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “Alongside our friends at the ANA, we’ve put together a comprehensive program that will begin during our Olympic coverage and run throughout our entire portfolio on every screen.”

#SeeHer launched in June 2016. The #SeeHer mission is to achieve a 20% rise in accurate portrayals of women and girls in advertising and media by 2020—the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote.

“We are united with many other companies behind a common brief – to use our voices in advertising to promote gender equality through the #SeeHermovement,” added Marc Pritchard, ANA Chair, Chief Brand Officer, Procter & Gamble. “P&G brands are stepping up to address unconscious bias in advertising, and we’re proud to join the ANA and NBCUniversal to reinforce that commitment on the Winter Olympics stage.”

In the coming months, NBCUniversal and #SeeHer will continue to partner on initiatives integrating NBCUniversal talent and networks to celebrate #SeeHer’s mission to present accurate messages and portrayals of women and girls in advertising and media.