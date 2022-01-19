MadHive Teams With Medicx Health on Programmatic for Healthcare Clients

Ad tech company MadHive said it has teamed up with Medicx Health to create programmatic advertising software designed for the healthcare industry.

(Image credit: Madhive)

Medicx’s Micro-Neighborhood Targeting Platform uses anonymized medical and prescription claims data to create hyperlocal audience segments with patients who have specified conditions, take selected drugs or have undergone procedures.

MadHive’s software provides planning, forecasting, execution and measurement for over-the-top campaigns.

“The healthcare industry is ripe for innovation, yet it holds some of the strictest privacy and compliance standards in advertising. As cord cutting continues to accelerate, programmatic OTT allows advertisers to run targeted, precise campaigns to reach streaming viewers,” said MadHive CEO Adam Helfgott. “MadHive designed our industry-leading OTT product to simplify programmatic advertising while providing transparency and privacy protection at every step. We are excited to partner with Medicx to set a new standard in medical advertising.”

In early campaigns using Madhive’s platform and Medicx’s data, marketers have achieved a 100% increase in patients reached through emerging OTT channels.

“We are excited to offer clients an integrated ability to plan, execute and measure their OTT campaigns, combining the strength of MadHive’s OTT programmatic software with Medicx’ industry leading high performing healthcare audience segments and cloud-based measurement and analytics platform,” said Frank Hicks, executive VP of product strategy and partnerships at Medicx. ■