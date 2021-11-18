MadHive Provides Shoppable TV Tech For Cannuka Luxe Skincare Line

Ad platform MadHive is providing the technology for a shoppable TV campaign launching Cannuka Luxe, a new skincare line from Cannuka being sold exclusively at Neiman Marcus.

The campaign consists of four commercials, each equipped with a custom QR code that takes viewers to the Neiman Marcus website, where they can either get more information about the product or make a purchase.

The ads will run on CTV, where they can be targeted and return information about who is watching and how they’re responding. MadHive will be targeting markets where Nieman Marcus has stores and households with high incomes and an affinity for luxury products.

“CTV gives brands the best of both worlds — the precise targeting of digital with the high impact, premium experience of the TV screen,” said Adam Helfgott, CEO at MadHive. “This convergence has helped TV move beyond a brand awareness platform only to become a full-funnel marketing tool, especially when you incorporate shoppable TV tools like QR codes directly into creative. This partnership can really serve as a framework for brands of all sizes launching new products.”

MadHive said the codes are designed to enable smart analytics and pixel tracking for retargeting.

Shoppable TV--long a goal of network executives hoping to make money by selling products featured in their shows--is getting closer to a reality. NBCUniversal and Discovery are among the major media companies looking to help advertising clients not only deliver messages via TV, but also initiate and transact purchases.

Cannuka Luxe is CBD-based and Cannuka has sourced its CBD from Prospect Farms in Maine.

“When our team at Cannuka decided to create a premium full-spectrum CBD line, we wanted to work with a world-class full-spectrum CBD provider—a partner with an incredible story, a commitment to ethics and integrity, and the highest standard for quality. We are excited to have found Prospect Farms to create this new luxury skincare line and launch the new Cannuka Luxe line at Neiman Marcus,” said Michael Bumgarner, founder of Cannuka.

“We are dedicated to delivering the most luxurious products for you and your skin, made in the cleanest, greenest, most ethical way possible and could not be more excited to be partnering with Neiman Marcus and MadHive to introduce the Cannuka Luxe skincare brand,” added Brad Tipper, CEO at Prospect Farms and brand founder of Cannuka Luxe.■