MadHive Hires Jeff Fagel as Chief Marketing Officer

Growing ad tech company MadHIve said it hired Jeff Fagel as its first chief marketing officer.

Fagel, who has help posts with PepsiCo., Publicis and Epsilon, will be in charge of MadHive’s expanding marketing team and spreading the company’s message to deepen customer relationships and claim a leadership position in the digital advertising space.

“We’re excited to add a leader like Jeff who has deep marketing technology and client-side experience to extend the leadership position of MadHive’s end-to-end digital TV platform for broadcasters and brands,” said Adam Helfgott, CEO at MadHive.

“The status quo of TV infrastructure — including how media is bought, planned and measured — is broken. MadHive’s purpose-built solutions for industry problems like brand safety, fraud, frequency control, deduplication and cross-screen attribution has established us as a leader in digital TV," Helfgott said.

Fagel was most recently CMO of Epsilon, which was acquired by Publicis Group. He spent most of his career on the clients side with companies including Pepsi Co., Gatorade, Frito-Lay, ConAgra and Sears Holdings.

“I’m joining MadHive at a key inflection point in the marketing industry, where the traditional way of thinking is evolving to give CMOs new ways to orchestrate and prove the impact of ad spend across a growing list of complex channels,” said Fagel. “MadHive has proven that its end-to-end digital TV platform can help advertisers achieve national scale with local precision, powering efforts for both broadcasters and brands with an unparalleled modern digital TV operating system. This new role presents an opportunity to shift the marketplace conversation, re-imagining what’s possible and driving the industry towards more targeted and accountable solutions."■