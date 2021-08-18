LoopMe Granted Patent for PurchaseLoop Ad Measurement

(Image credit: LoopMe)

Outcome-based advertising platform LoopMe said it has gotten a patent for its PurchaseLoop system for collecting advertising campaign performance results in real time.

U.S. Patent No. 20,180,052,208A1 is the first patent granted to LoopMe. It protects the company’s ability to adapt the system, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to target users most likely to be influenced by exposure to an ad and to be able to gather results while the campaign is running to perform in-flight optimization.

The company said it has another four patents pending.

LoopMe also said it hired Rob Cukierman as general manager of measurement and product partnerships. Cukierman had been senior VP for strategy & measurement at Zefr. Before that he was with Nielsen, IAC and Vevo.

“We’ve had an incredibly strong first half of the year with many exciting developments in growth and innovation, and we look forward to having Rob join our leadership team to drive further success across our measurement solutions,” said Stephen Upstone, CEO and co-founder of LoopMe.

Between January 2021 and June 2021, LoopMe said its revenues grew by 68%. Its outcomes-based solutions have yielded more than 100% client revenue growth.

“I’m excited to join LoopMe at this time of rapid growth and expansion, and to drive forward momentum for LoopMe’s measurement and data business,” said Cukierman. “LoopMe is very well-positioned to lead the industry in media measurement solutions with scalable, actionable insights across all screens and platforms, and I look forward to helping more brands, agencies and publishers measure their media effectiveness.”