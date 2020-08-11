LoopMe Measures Results of Spots on Connected TV

Video platform LoopMe said that PurchaseLoop, its brand outcome product, can now be used with connected TV campaigns.

PurchaseLoop uses artificial intelligence technology to tie brand awareness, consideration and purchase intent to ad campaigns in near real time, creating accountability for media investments.

“At LoopMe, we’ve always been focused on closing the loop on brand advertising, creating better consumer experiences through innovation and data,” said Stephen Upstone, LoopMe’s CEO and founder. “Adding CTV to our platform brings us closer to providing our clients with full-funnel actionable insights at a household level, understanding audience behaviors and optimizing media investments towards real outcomes.”

LoopMe’s machine learning technology delivers a smarter audience pool that drives better results powered by LoopMe’s proprietary household identity graph, built from deterministic data of over 250 million devices that covers 90 million U.S. CTV households.

LoopMe’s PurchaseLoop suite, which provides data on cross-screen optimization and attribution, also offers audience insights via proprietary brand surveys that create targeting segments and first-party data for brands that want a more recent in-market audience pool, with the ability to map back to a household.