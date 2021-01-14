LoopMe, Unity Offer Ad Inventory in Mobile Games

LoopMe, the outcomes-based digital advertising platform, said it is working with Unity to create 3D ad content for campaigns that include in-app mobile gaming.

LoopMe will also provide augmented reality and playable ad experiences made with Unity, enabling advanced creative capabilities across screens.

“After two years of collaboration between LoopMe and Unity, during which we worked closely to create unique solutions for our clients, we are now announcing a formal partnership that combines the strength of our offerings to deliver direct brand campaign activity where consumers are spending a more considerable amount of their time,” said Stephen Upstone, CEO and founder at LoopMe.

“Unity’s leadership within in-app gaming advertising and advanced creative capabilities -- including augmented reality and Mini Game creative -- paired with LoopMe’s in-flight optimization capabilities, data and attribution, will offer a one-stop-shop for brands and agencies to understand and drive business outcomes across screens,” Upstone said.

LoopMe and Unity clients can take advantage of engaging high-impact creative units for mobile in-app gaming, with LoopMe's PurchaseLoop delivering against marketing goals like brand lift, purchase intent, online and offline sales and conversions.

“In 2020, we saw a massive surge in mobile gaming, and with that, an increase in mobile gaming ad performance where players are interacting more with ads,” said Agatha Hood, director, global advertising & operate services sales at Unity.

“Among mobile game players who watch ads, the average number of ads watched increased by 14%, while overall mobile game ad revenue increased 59%, with ad impressions surging 57% during the pandemic,” Hood said. “All signs point to an acceleration of interaction with ads, and our extended partnership with LoopMe will enable us to provide consumers with more interactive ad experiences, alongside direct access to brand-safe mobile game ad inventory that reaches audiences where they are, whatever screen they are on.”