ITN Networks to Utilize Analytics From LoopMe

Unwired network ITN Networks said it made a deal with outcomes-based ad platform LoopMe, which will provide advanced audience measurement and analytics across linear and connected TV.

ITN will employ LoopMe via its software-as-a-service offering to create scalable audience and content packages that target key consumers across screen for advertising clients.

“ITN is not a walled garden – we’re uniquely positioned and capable in the industry to use data in order to follow consumers across all content and screens,” said Mike Hardy, president of sales at ITN Networks. “With this new LoopMe partnership, we’re taking our abilities to a whole new level, combining aggregated reach, executional ease, full content control and advanced data with far greater scale, speed and granular accuracy.”

LoopMe’s platform uses artificial intelligence to target and deliver against metrics including awareness, consideration, intent, foot traffic, conversions, online sales and offline sales.

“This type of linear and cross-device optimization has never been done before nationally or locally, and it is a significant advancement for advertisers to improve both the efficiency and effectiveness of their media buys,” said Elle Donner, sr. director of business development at LoopMe.