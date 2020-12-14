Local Now Launches on Comcast’s Xfinity X1, Flex

Local Now, the free streaming service from Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, said has made a deal with Comcast to make Local Now available to customers on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex platforms.

Comcast has been rapidly adding streaming services to X1. Last week it announced it would be adding Disney Plus and ESPN Plus from The Walt Disney Co.

"I am happy to announce we’re expanding our long-term partnership with Comcast through the launch of our free streaming app Local Now on Xfinity X1 and Flex,” said Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Local Now, Xfinity X1 and Flex are the result of the pioneering technologies developed by our respective companies that focus on delivering quality content and essential news and information to our customers.”

Xfinity subscribers can access the streaming service by saying “Local Now” into their voice remote control.

“As we continue to evolve our partnership with Allen Media Group and to expand the choices available to our Xfinity customers, we’re pleased to now offer even more local news, entertainment content, and lifestyle programming through the addition of Local Now on X1 and Flex,” said Rebecca Heap, senior VP, Video and Entertainment, Comcast Cable.

Local Now provides local news, weather sports and traffic, plus television show, movies, documentaries, lifestyle content and channels.