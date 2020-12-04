Local Now Adds OTT Channels from Cinedigm

Local Now, part of Byron Allen’s Weather Channel, is adding a slate of streaming channels from Cinedigm to its programming offerings.

Originally set up to provide hyper-local weather to users, now offers entertainment from programming offerings on its OTT, connected TV, mobile and TV platforms.

“We’re focused on providing a wide variety of local news and entertainment to our users. Cinedigm’s channels deliver a great mix of entertainment,” said Michael Senzon, senior VP and general manager of Local Now. “No other platform is providing depth across news and entertainment like Local Now, and partners like Cinedigm are paramount in helping us deliver on that promise.”

By the end of the year, Local Now will be carrying Cinedigm channels including The Bob Ross Channel, Gametoon, FashionBox, Art House HD, CONtv, CONtv Anime, Comedy Dynamics, Dove Channel, Docurama, So...Real, So...Dramatic and Bambu.

“Local Now provides a compelling blend of what streaming consumers want: live, local and broad-based entertainment choices,” said Erick Opeka, president of Cinedigm Networks. “Local Now’s broad reach and unique audience helps further our mission of reaching cord-cutters on compelling discovery platforms.”

Local Now features The Weather Channel’s weather reporting technology along with a roster of content partners including Reuters, Associated Press, Thrillist, Curbed, Yelp, Cheddar and Vox.

Local Now is available via Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Xumo, MobiTV, fuboTV, Plex, Dish, Altice, Comcast/Xfinity, Verizon, iOS, Android, Vizio, Samsung and on the web and mobile web