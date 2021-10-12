LiveRamp Adds Streaming Forecasting, New Data Capabilities To TV Platform
Scripps, Philo, Publica, Dish, Univision and Innovid participating
LiveRamp said it has added streaming inventory forecasting and new data collaboration capabilities to its TV platform.
The company said that the new capabilities enable media sellers and advertisers to collaborate, activate and quantify media campaigns across linear TV, streaming and digital video.
LiveRamp said that E.W. Scripps, Philo, Plex, Publica, Dish, Univision and Innovid are among those participating in the platform.
“Advertisers today are looking for data solutions to ensure they are reaching their customers,” said Tom Sly, VP of revenue for national media for The E.W. Scripps Company. “LiveRamp has put audience data, insights and campaign creation tools for advanced TV activation all together in one place. In our industry’s rapidly changing environment, we believe LiveRamp and its TV activation solutions will be winners for buyers and sellers.”
“Philo delivers high-quality entertainment, lifestyle and knowledge programming across live streaming and VOD. Even though our content is similar to traditional MVPDs, there’s one big difference -- we are a programmatic-first company and our ad inventory is 100% addressable. Partnering with LiveRamp TV has helped us unlock the full value of our CTV inventory through audience-based forecasting and activation,” added Aulden Kaye, director of Advertising Partnerships at Philo.
“LiveRamp will help us offer advertisers the ability to target specific segments of interest, ensuring increased market share and sales,” said Harold Morgenstern, CRO at Plex.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
