LiveRamp Moves Into Connected TV Space

LiveRamp, which creates links to the digital identities of consumers for advertisers, is extending its platform to connected TV, a channel that is growing in viewership and demand among marketers.

The move enables advertisers to use the LiveRamp omnichannel identity graph to plan campaigns, target consumers and measure their deliver across platforms.

“Today, TV and digital strategies are rapidly converging. As the leader in digital identity resolution and addressable TV matching, LiveRamp is perfectly positioned to extend our capabilities and expertise into Connected TV,” stated Allison Metcalfe, GM of TV, at LiveRamp.

“Since day one, our mission has been to make marketing addressable and actionable - no matter the channel. By integrating our IdentityLink solution with CTV audiences, we’re delivering on our omnichannel promise for both buyers and sellers,” Metcalfe said.

An estimated 190 million Americans will view connected TV and advertisers will spend billions to reach them. More than 300 brand and agencies already work with LiveRamp to launch one-to-one campaigns across channels.

People are interacting with video content in ever-changing and expanding ways, and CTV is a central driver of this,” said Phil Hruska, manager of media strategy for American Honda. “We are always looking for opportunities to connect with our current and future customers through dynamic content and creative messaging. LiveRamp is a critical resource in uniformly connecting disparate data sources within the modern advertising landscape.”

LiveRamp said that advertisers can immediately include CTV as part of their omnichannel strategy by activating audiences across premium streaming content providers, like Hulu, as well as leading DSPs. By leveraging IdentityLink, brands and media providers can also analyze the offline and online sales impact of CTV campaigns.

“We are in the midst of a TV advertising evolution. Consumers habits are changing and the media buying methods of the past are facing challenges“, said Marissa Jimenez, president of Modi Media, WPP’s advanced TV arm.

“Fortunately, the opportunity to inject data into one of the most powerful mediums has never been brighter - and it’s something we do for our clients every day. For years now,” Jimenez said. “LiveRamp has helped the advertising ecosystem understand who is behind the glass, activating many campaigns for addressable linear TV. By extending their identity graph and know-how into Connected TV, I believe they will be a great partner that helps the entire industry accelerate marketing spend and innovation.”