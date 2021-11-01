LiveRamp Adds Captify Search Data For CTV, Addressable TV

Captify, which gathers search data from the web, is bringing that information to the connected TV and addressable TV market through an integration on the LiveRamp platform.

Search data provides consumer intent, helping to target ads to people who are most likely to be in the market for specific products or marking particular occasions.

For example, a company looking to increase sales of paper goods can identify and reach adults searching “birthday parties,” “graduation celebrations” or holiday events and find people in the market for paper plates, napkins and other supplies.

Captify gathers search from the open web, outside of the major search engines. “We see about a billion searches a day from about 70% of internet users in the U.S., Matthew Papa, senior VP of global partnerships at Captify told Broadcasting+Cable.

"Traditionally it built audiences enabling programmatic buyers to target via display, mobile and online video,” said Papa. Now, working with LiveRamp, its segments are available for brands buying CTV and addressable linear environments.

“We're helping provide MVPDs, content providers and CTV channels with access to that search intent data, to create better outcomes for their marketers,” he said.

Papa said Captify has worked with LiveRamp as a data company for a bit over three years, and has spent the last six months getting this TV integration reach for the markets. Fourth quarter TV campaigns using Captify data are currently running, he said. “We don’t have any results yet, but I imagine they’re going to be amazing,” he said.

Captify is working with LiveRamp for TV because of the ease of activation it provides for buyers, Papa said.

LiveRamp makes Captify’s data interoperable with LiveRamp’s identity system, said Jay Prasad, chief strategy officer at LiveRamp TV.

“This is going to fit in many different budgets, but immediately we see opportunity in the activation area. We’ve got addressable linear and CTV activation built into our platform, with all of the destinations to ad servers, to MVPDs, to programmers, to the TV OEMs. And they often use our tool to build audiences and size them.”

Prasad expects the Captify data to be useful to advertisers. “We’re always looking to curate high-quality audiences that are going to perform well,” he said. Looking at the growth Google and others are still seeing, search remains a force. “People searching for things is still really powerful and largely has not been captured in CTV or addressable television. We hope that this will open the door.”