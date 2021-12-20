Linear TV Advertising Spending Drops 1% in November: SMI

Linear television advertising spending fell 1% in November compared to a year ago, with local cable operators chalking up big gains, according to new figures from Standard Media Index.

National broadcast and cable networks were each down 2% for the month.

Local TV station ad sales were down 9% compared to the 2020 election year.

But local spending with cable operators was up 30%, Also rising were third-party sales through rep firms, tech companies and others.

Syndication was also down 24%.

Total ad spending for November was up 10% from last year and up 17% compared to 2019, SMI said.

Spending on digital was up 17%, out-of-home jumped 84% and radio grew 23%.

Technology companies outspent consumer packaged goods marketers during the month. The tech companies spent more on both linear TV and digital amid the holiday gift-giving season.

Spending by travel companies was three times what they were a year ago.

Standard Media Index gets it data from invoices at all six global ad agency holding companies and major independent agencies. The data represent 95% of national brand advertiser spending. ■