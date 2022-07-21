Chris Licht Names CNN Leadership Team

Chris Licht, chairman of CNN, has selected the executives to make up his leadership team. Virginia Moseley is the new executive VP of editorial, reported The New York Times, with oversight of much of CNN’s newsgathering on television and online. She had been overseeing TV newsgathering, with digital news overseen by another executive.

Michael Bass is executive VP of programming, Amy Entelis is executive VP of talent and content development and Ken Jautz is executive VP of news. Jautz will maintain oversight of HLN, reported Variety. The three had similar roles under Jeff Zucker, who stepped down as CNN president in February.

Johnita Due is executive VP of integrity and inclusion, a new position, and Ramon Escobar, senior VP of talent recruitment and development, now oversees CNN’s contributors. Calvin Sims, executive VP of standards, is departing the company.

Licht shared the promotions in an internal memo July 20, according to the NY Times.

Chris Marlin was named executive VP of strategy and business operations and Kristine Coratti Kelly comes on board as CNN chief communications officer, replacing interim head James Anderson. Coratti Kelly comes from The Washington Post. ■