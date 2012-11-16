Virginia Moseley Leaves ABC for CNN

Virginia Moseley, an 18-year veteran of ABC News, is leaving

to join CNN's Washington bureau as VP and deputy bureau chief overseeing its

newsgathering operation.





Moseley was most recently Good Morning America's

senior Washington producer overseeing all Washington reporting and interviews

for the morning show. Before that she served as ABC's senior political editor

during the 2006 and 2008 campaigns and spent eight years at This Week as

senior producer and then executive producer. Prior to joining ABC, Moseley

spent 10 years working in the political unit at CBS News.





"Virginia's arrival is one more piece of excellent news

for the CNN Washington Bureau following the launch of our new studios and CNN's

election night victory over all of our cable news competition," said Sam

Feist, CNN Washington bureau chief in a memo to staff Friday.





Moseley officially starts with CNN the first week of

December.