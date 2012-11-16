Virginia Moseley Leaves ABC for CNN
Virginia Moseley, an 18-year veteran of ABC News, is leaving
to join CNN's Washington bureau as VP and deputy bureau chief overseeing its
newsgathering operation.
Moseley was most recently Good Morning America's
senior Washington producer overseeing all Washington reporting and interviews
for the morning show. Before that she served as ABC's senior political editor
during the 2006 and 2008 campaigns and spent eight years at This Week as
senior producer and then executive producer. Prior to joining ABC, Moseley
spent 10 years working in the political unit at CBS News.
"Virginia's arrival is one more piece of excellent news
for the CNN Washington Bureau following the launch of our new studios and CNN's
election night victory over all of our cable news competition," said Sam
Feist, CNN Washington bureau chief in a memo to staff Friday.
Moseley officially starts with CNN the first week of
December.
