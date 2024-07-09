LG Ad Solutions Says It’s Smart for Political Advertisers to Buy Streaming Ads

With a big election coming up, LG Ad Solutions released a study showing that Democrat, Republican and independent connected TV users all prefer streaming compared to cable, satellite and broadcast.

LG hired Keith Norman last year to head political ad sales last year and the study will be used to help convince candidates to shift more money from traditional TV to streaming.

“We wanted to understand the affinity for CTV regardless of political affiliation and location across the country and found voters are streaming and are open to receiving political advertising,” said Norman, VP Sales, Political Practice, at LG Ad Solutions.

“This research underscores a seismic shift towards streaming across all political affiliations and geographic regions in the U.S. Political marketers must adapt their outreach strategies accordingly, prioritizing CTV and streaming to ensure comprehensive voter engagement,” Norman said.

Money is already moving. Citing a forecast from AdImpact, LG Ad Solutions says political ads spending on connected TV is expected to jump 24% to $1.34 billion from last year’s midterm elections.

LG’s survey found that independent voters in particular like streaming, with 70% saying the prefer streaming to compared to cable, satellite and broadcast.

Among Democrats, 63% said they prefer streaming, while 57% of Republicans voted for streaming.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Other findings include:

Over the past 12 months, viewers across political parties have begun watching less linear TV, with Democrats watching 27% less, Republicans watching 35% less, and Independents watching 39% less.

Regardless of political affiliation, CTV users in the U.S. prefer free, ad-supported streaming televison(FAST), with 69% of Democratic, 72% of Republican, and 66% of Independent affiliated viewers stating they prefer it compared to ad-free subscription streaming.

93% of viewers across parties indicated that they multitask across devices while streaming, creating extended opportunities to engage on mobile and desktop.

Perhaps most importantly, CTV viewers expect streaming ads to be relevant, increasing the likelihood of engagement.

LG said the findings support that there are advantages to dong business with a smart TV maker.

“Our direct-to-glass strategy allows political marketers to leverage our proprietary advanced ACR (Automatic Content Recognition) data for precise targeting while maintaining reach and frequency control, which hasn’t been possible before,” said Norman.

CTV also enables advertisers to target streaming-only voters, avoid the high costs of commercial time on broadcast, and focus on ZIP codes rather than DMAs

LG Ad solutions said it surveyed 973 U.S. CTV users who are affiliated with a political parties via an online panel in February and March.