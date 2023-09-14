Premion Hires Al Behmoiras As Head Of Political Sales

Premion, Tegna’s local streaming ad sales company, said it named Al Behmoiras as head of political sales.

Behmoiras had been North American head of sales, demand ad tech, at FreeWheel. He replaces Keith Norman, who moved to LG Ad Solution in July.

“As we gear up for a busy 2024 election season, we anticipate substantial growth in both total political ad spending and the share allocated to CTV,” said John Vilade, head of sales at Premion. “As we continue to compete and win in a convergent linear + CTV marketplace across direct and programmatic sales, Al is a valuable addition and will play a pivotal role as we set our Election 2024 strategy in motion.”

Before FreeWheel, Behemoras was with Strata and Reuters.