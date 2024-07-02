New Forecast Sees Political Ad Spending Hitting $10.7 Billion in 2024
AdImpact sees $5.4 billion for broadcast, $1.9 billion; $1.5 billion for CTV
AdImpact said it has increased its forecast for political ad spending in 20024 to $10.7 billion, from an earlier estimate of $10.2 billion.
For broadcast, total spending is expected to be $5.4 billion, up from the original forecast of $5.1 billion
For cable, the total is expected to rise to $1.93 billion from $1.9 billion.
For connected TV, the forecast rises to $1.51 billion from $1.35 billion.
Through June 27, year-to-date political ad spending in the 2024 election cycle is outpacing the 2020 election cycle, at $3.05 billion compared to $2.54 billion, AdImpact said.
“This election cycle is on track to be the most expensive on record, projected to have 19% growth over the 2019-20 cycle,” AdImpact said.
Through June 30, AdImpact said it had detected more than 7,400 unique political TV ads, 700 more than 2022 over the same period.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
In terms of races, AdImpact projects that $2.68 billion will be spent on the presidential elections, with another $2.15 billion spent on U.S. Senate races, $1.79 billion for candidates running for the House of Representatives and $469 million for gubernatorial races.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.