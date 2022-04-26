Viamedia Sees 42% Increase in 1Q Political Ad Spending
Midterm elections already setting records
Viamedia, which sells for cable operators, said it saw record first-quarter political ad activity with spending up 42% from the mid-term election four years ago.
Viamedia said the spending was coming for races for the House, Senate, Governor and local races and issues.
“What we’re seeing, so far this season, underscores the reliability of political advertising directed primarily at linear television platforms,” said David Solomon, president & CEO at Viamedia.
“Campaigns and PACs understand the power of the big-screen format – whether linear TV, CTV or OTT -- for getting their messages across to constituents,” Solomon said. “All video providers are now managing record order inflows. Nothing beats local for candidates seeking to get their message out and for our clients to super serve this cycle’s political advertising.”
Some markets in battleground states were already showing big spending spikes.
Pennsylvania spending is up 670% with a governor and U.S. Senator up for election.
In North Carolina, Viamedia sees a 266% jump in spending with political action committees advertising ahead of a governor’s race. In Georgia, where there will be a race for governor as well as senator, spending is up 277%.
Viamedia’s data was pulled from political advertising purchased on more than 60 multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs) of various sizes in more than 70 markets. ■
