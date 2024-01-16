LG Ads Study Finds Viewers Want To Buy Products via TV

Viewers want a quick way to buy the products they see in commercials through their TVs, according to a new study from LG Ad Solutions.

In its Shoppable TV Report: 2024 and Beyond, LG said 53% of connected TV viewers

had a quick option to buy advertised products and 63% said they wished they could see inventory from the store or brand from their TV.

With the proliferation of smart TV and streaming, TV platforms and advertisers are zeroing in on T-commerce as an extension of their advertising efforts.

“Most CTV users envision and desire a TV experience that enables them to easily purchase the products advertised to them,” LG Ad Solutions chief marketing officer Tony Marlow said. “The future of television is shaping up to be an immersive canvas of personalized, interactive experiences. We are entering an era where TV is not just a device for passive viewing, but also a dynamic platform for engagement, interaction, and shopping.”

According the survey, 81% of CTV users are influenced by TV ads in their shopping decisions and 63% often discover new brands and products through TV ads.

Additionally, 47% have made a purchase after seeing a TV ad in the past three months. Of those consumers, most (56%) completed a purchase using their mobile phone, followed by laptop/desktop (45%), in-store (31%), tablets (31%) and on CTV (29%).

The LG report said that about 70% of viewers like TV ads that include a QR code, with 38% likely to make a purchase after scanning a QR code on a TV ad. Scanning a QR code to get a discount was something that appealed to 49% of those surveyed.

Viewers said they were most likely to buy clothing, apparel or electronics through the TV.

The study, released surveyed more than 1,200 U.S. consumers to determine their perceptions of shoppable TV advertisements and subsequent purchasing behavior, LG said.