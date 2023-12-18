‘Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular’ on Fox Dec. 18-19

Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular takes place on Fox Monday, December 18 and Tuesday, December 19, in the 8 to 10 p.m. slot (ET/PT) on both nights. The special guests include actress and reality star NeNe Leakes, former NFL star Marshawn Lynch, reality star Kelly Osbourne and actor Rob Riggle, who pair up with fan-favorite former contestants.

The past contestants include Krystle Starr from season one, Caleb Schilling and Randall Wilson from season two, and David Guedes from season three. They compete in holiday-themed challenges for charities of their choice.

Will Arnett hosts Lego Masters and “Brickmasters” Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard are the judges.

Last year’s Holiday Bricktacular went for three nights and the celebs were the late Leslie Jordan, Robin Thicke, Cheryl Hines and Finesse Mitchell.

Lego Masters has been renewed for a fifth season.

Lego Masters is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment, under license from the Lego Group. Executive producers include Arnett, Pip Wells; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from the Lego Group.