'Legends of the Hidden Temple' Brought Back on The CW

The CW’s redo of Legends of the Hidden Temple debuts Oct. 10. The competition series, inspired by the Nintendo game “The Legend of Zelda” and the Indiana Jones movie franchise, aired on Nickelodeon from 1993 to 1995.

Calling it a “supersized, adult version” of the adventure show, The CW version retains a number of aspects from the original, including Olmec, a giant talking Mayan head, the Moat Crossings, the Steps of Knowledge and the Temple Run.

Cristela Alonzo hosts.

“The entire show is taken out of the studio into a ‘jungle’ and scaled up with tougher challenges and much bigger prizes on the line,” said The CW when the show was announced earlier this year. “Every episode is a hero’s journey through a mysterious jungle.”

Five teams begin the journey, but only one enters Olmec’s Temple, aims to avoid the Temple Guards, retrieves a lost treasure, and returns it to its rightful owner. Team names are Purple Parrots, Blue Barracudas, Orange Iguanas, Red Jaguars, Silver Snakes and Green Monkeys.

David G. Stanley, Scott A. Stone and Stephen R. Brown created the original show.

The remake is produced by Stone & Company Entertainment and Nickelodeon. It is executive produced by Scott A. Stone and Marcus Fox.

After Legends of the Hidden Temple on The CW is Killer Camp, a remake of a U.K. satirical competition series.

The CW programs Saturdays for the first time starting Oct. 9. Two episodes of Whose Line Is It Anyway? lead into season two of World’s Funniest Animals, also airing two episodes.

“Expanding to Saturdays was the goal for us for the past decade,” said Mark Pedowitz, chairman and CEO of The CW, earlier this year. “We’re excited about the possibilities this opens up for our affiliates and our advertisers.”