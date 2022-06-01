Law&Crime, Court TV Set for Live Coverage of Johnny Depp - Amber Heard Trial Verdict
By Jon Lafayette published
Case has boosted viewership
Court TV and Dan Abrams’ Law&Crime network said they plan to stream the verdict in the sensational Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation case live Wednesday afternoon.
The case has boosted viewership for Law&Crime, which has had gavel-to-gavel coverage of the trial and for E.W. Scripps’ Court TV, which has been providing the pool feed from the courtroom,
Law&Crime’s live network numbers were up six-fold during the trial, Abrams said, and it was drawing nearly 1 million concurrent viewers on You Tube.
Court TV’s viewership was up 239% through May 19 on TV and its streaming usage jumped 300%.
The larger general cable news networks--CNN, MSNBC and Fox News, also carried the verdict live.
The Jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages while Heard was given $2 million.
Depp sued his ex-wife actress Amber Heard over allegations of domestic violence that appeared in a 2018 Op-Ed in The Washington Post and the alleged damage done to his career. Heard could be held responsible for up to $50 million if found guilty of defamation. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.