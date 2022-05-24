Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial Pulling Big Numbers for Legal Networks
By Jon Lafayette published
Law&Crime sees six fold increase; Court TV up 239%
The celebrity trial pitting actor Johnny Depp against his former wife actress Amber Heard is bringing in big audiences for legal channels Court TV and Law&Crime.
Law&Crime’s coverage has drawn more than 564 million views on YouTube from April 12 when the trial began through May 19. It has seen nearly 1 million concurrent viewers on YouTube, founder Dan Abrams told Broadcasting+Cable.
Numbers for Law&Crime’s live network numbers are up by about six fold, Abrams said, noting that it takes longer to gather those numbers.
At E.W Scripps Court TV viewership, jumped 239% through Thursday 5/19) and up nearly 300% in streaming.
Court TV is providing pool coverage of the trail.
Sensational cases involving celebrities bring viewers to networks that cover court proceedings.
“With each high-profile trial, our audience is not only returning but growing exponentially,” said Rachel Stockman, president of Law&Crime. “People are turning to Law&Crime across our platforms for the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage on this case.”
Live coverage of the trial began with opening statements on April 12th and gained significant traction over the course of Depp’s testimony that detailed his tumultuous relationship with e Heard and decision to sue her for defamation over a story that implied he had abused her. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.