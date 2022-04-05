Court TV Will Provide Courtroom Camera For Johnny Depp Trial

Court TV said its camera will be in the courtroom as the pool food provider for the trial in the case of actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp is suing Heard for libel because she implied he abused her when they were married.

The case is scheduled to start April 11 in Virginia.

“Court cases that are as high-profile as this one often create a lot of noise, and it can be difficult for viewers to break through these distractions to have a clear picture of the facts, but that’s where we come in,” said Ethan Nelson, acting head of Court TV. “Between the camera feed directly from the courtroom and our first-class lineup of talent, Court TV will be the true source of an unbiased, down-the-middle perspective of the trial as it unfolds.”

Court TV’s team covering the trial will include anchors Vinnie Politan, Julie Grant, Michael Ayala, Ted Rowlands and Ashley Willcott and correspondents Julia Jenaé, Chanley Painter and Joy Lim Nakrin. ■