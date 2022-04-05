Court TV Will Provide Courtroom Camera For Johnny Depp Trial
By Jon Lafayette published
Case set to begin April 11
Court TV said its camera will be in the courtroom as the pool food provider for the trial in the case of actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Depp is suing Heard for libel because she implied he abused her when they were married.
The case is scheduled to start April 11 in Virginia.
“Court cases that are as high-profile as this one often create a lot of noise, and it can be difficult for viewers to break through these distractions to have a clear picture of the facts, but that’s where we come in,” said Ethan Nelson, acting head of Court TV. “Between the camera feed directly from the courtroom and our first-class lineup of talent, Court TV will be the true source of an unbiased, down-the-middle perspective of the trial as it unfolds.”
Court TV’s team covering the trial will include anchors Vinnie Politan, Julie Grant, Michael Ayala, Ted Rowlands and Ashley Willcott and correspondents Julia Jenaé, Chanley Painter and Joy Lim Nakrin. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.