Latest ‘America’s Got Talent’ Spinoff is ‘AGT: Fantasy League’

NBC introduces a new America’s Got Talent offshoot when AGT: Fantasy League debuts in 2024. The show will see the judges each choose a roster of their favorite acts from America’s Got Talent and Got Talent franchises around the world, adding winners, finalists and fan favorites. With ten acts on each judge’s roster, the judges will then compete alongside the contestants, mentoring the acts through the competition with the hopes of one of their acts being named champion.

Former Spice Girl Mel B returns to the judges’ desk, alongside Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. Sofia Vergara is a judge on America’s Got Talent, but will not be on AGT: Fantasy League.

Terry Crews is the host.

After the America’s Got Talent season finale September 27, viewers can suggest acts they want to see in AGT: Fantasy League, nominating them via the AGT app.

The Golden Buzzer will send acts straight to the finals. Each judge can use their Golden Buzzer for their own act or to steal an act from another judges’ team.

The audience will vote each week to determine which acts advance to the finals.

America’s Got Talent premiered in 2006 and Got Talent shows air in 194 territories worldwide.

Other America’s Got Talent spinoffs include AGT: All-Stars, AGT: The Champions and AGT: Extreme.

AGT: Fantasy League is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly and Jason Raff are the executive producers.