Kevin Hart, Gwyneth Paltrow, Howie Mandel on HGTV’s ‘Celebrity IOU’

HGTV brings back Celebrity IOU June 21, as Hollywood A-listers help a special person in their lives get a renovation they need. Twins Drew and Jonathan Scott host and executive produce.

Celebrity IOU attracted more than 17.5 million viewers to the first four episodes of season two in December, according to HGTV.

The lineup includes Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner; LeAnn Rimes; Kevin Hart, Gwyneth Paltrow, Darren Criss, Josh Groban, Ali Wong and Howie Mandel. The Jenners and Kardashian West are in the premiere episode.

“Drew and I continue to be humbled by how many of these huge celebrities entrust us to be a part of their personal acts of kindness,” said Jonathan. “They can’t wait to roll up their sleeves and make these new spaces a reality as quickly as possible. The projects—and the fun—just keep getting bigger.”

The first episode sees the twins build a resort-style outdoor oasis for Kris Jenner’s best friend of 40 years, who recently lost both her husband and mother.

“Each new story of thanks and appreciation makes such a huge impression on us,” said Drew. “That’s the magic of Celebrity IOU. We all want to give back to the people we love and seeing others do just that brings out all the good emotions.”