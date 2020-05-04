HGTV Orders More ‘Celebrity IOU’

HGTV has ordered a second season of Celebrity IOU, which the network said has attracted nearly 19 million total viewers since it premiered three weeks ago. Season two is “tentatively slated” to start in early 2021, according to HGTV.

The show sees celebs express gratitude to people who had a major impact on their lives, surprising them with major home renovations. Brad Pitt, Melissa McCarthy and Viola Davis have appeared.

Drew and Jonathan Scott host and executive produce.

“Since its premiere on April 13, Celebrity IOU has delivered a strong, consistent weekly performance among all demos,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “This series continues to break records and it delights viewers with feel-good stories about fan-favorite celebs and the people who love and support them off-camera. We have to make more.”

Celebrity IOU is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment.