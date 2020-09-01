'Brother vs. Brother' Begins on HGTV Sept. 9

Season seven of Brother vs. Brother starts on HGTV Sept. 9. Twins Drew and Jonathan Scott try to outdo one another in a renovation battle in Los Angeles’ historic Hancock Park. “Two mansions will serve as the battleground for the six-week competition to determine which renovated home will earn the highest net profit and which brother will emerge triumphant and victorious,” said HGTV.

“We’re taking our sibling rivalry to the neighborhood where I built my honeymoon house,” said Drew. “I have the home field advantage and plan to settle this once and for all with a hometown win.”

Oldest Scott brother JD is the referee for the home renovation challenges, while guest stars from HGTV will evaluate and choose their favorite design.

“This competition started at birth, and I won because I came out first,” said Jonathan. “I can’t wait to celebrate my latest win right in Drew’s backyard.”

HGTV stars Breegan Jane (Extreme Makeover: Home Edition), Maureen McCormick (Frozen in Time), Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House), Orlando Soria (Build Me Up) and Dan Vickery (Frozen in Time) decide which brother wins each weekly match.

The weekly challenge loser must face an array of humiliations, including being the subject of an embarrassing blooper reel on Entertainment Tonight and hunting down the winner’s favorite treats and souvenirs at Disneyland. The challenge winner will get such special rewards that include a starring role in a superhero photo shoot or a dig at the La Brea Tar Pits.

Proceeds from the Brother vs. Brother home sales go to Turn Up! Fight Hunger.

Brother vs. Brother is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment.

New episodes will be available the same day as the TV premieres on HGTV GO.