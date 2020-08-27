HGTV Orders More ‘Good Bones’
Mother-and-daughter duo fixes up properties in Indianapolis
HGTV has ordered season six of Good Bones, meaning 14 new episodes of the mother-daughter home revitalization show. Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine are the stars and Indianapolis is the setting.
Season six is scheduled to run in summer 2021.
Season five began June 9 and has attracted more than 19.8 million total viewers, HGTV said.
Starsiak Hawk is a real estate agent and soon-to-be mother. Her mother Laine is a lawyer. The pair buys dilapidated properties in Indianapolis and transforms them “into gorgeous, functional family homes,” said HGTV.
HGTV is part of Discovery, Inc.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.