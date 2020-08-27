HGTV Orders More ‘Good Bones’

HGTV has ordered season six of Good Bones, meaning 14 new episodes of the mother-daughter home revitalization show. Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine are the stars and Indianapolis is the setting.

Season six is scheduled to run in summer 2021.

Season five began June 9 and has attracted more than 19.8 million total viewers, HGTV said.

Starsiak Hawk is a real estate agent and soon-to-be mother. Her mother Laine is a lawyer. The pair buys dilapidated properties in Indianapolis and transforms them “into gorgeous, functional family homes,” said HGTV.

HGTV is part of Discovery, Inc.