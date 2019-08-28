HGTV Orders Fifth Season of ‘Good Bones’

HGTV has ordered 13 more episodes of Good Bones. The show features the mother-daughter home renovation team of Karen E Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk.

The fifth season is slated to premiere in summer 2020.

HGTV said the fourth season of Good Bones averaged nearly 17 million total viewers. Good Bones has been the second most streamed series on HGTV GO since its May 14 season premiere, added HGTV.

The series follows Hawk, a real estate agent and new mom, and Laine, a former lawyer, as they buy crumbling Indianapolis properties, gut them down to the studs and turn them into functional family homes.

HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc.