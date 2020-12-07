‘Celebrity IOU’ Back on HGTV Dec. 14

HGTV’s Celebrity IOU, which sees home renovations done for those who made a lasting impact on the lives of Hollywood’s A list, returns Monday, Dec. 14. Drew and Jonathan Scott host, and the celebs who turn up include Zooey Deschanel, Justin Hartley, Allison Janney and Rainn Wilson.

“It only took one season of Celebrity IOU to become a household name for millions of fans,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “This series taps into the emotions of gratitude and appreciation for our loved ones. Creating beautiful spaces for families is a hallmark for HGTV and the fact that so many celebrities want to do the same for the special people in their lives is truly inspirational.”

The series premiered in April. The season reached more than 36 million viewers, according to HGTV.

The Scott brothers meet each celebrity at the renovation recipient’s home. The first episode features Deschanel and the brothers reimagining the home of a lifelong friend and therapist.

Celebrity IOU is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment.

“Celebrity IOU is so full of heart and just the kind of feel-good energy we all need right now,” said Jonathan. “The idea of giving back resonates with everyone—and, for us, working with these incredibly thoughtful celebrities is so uplifting.”

“Our passion is sharing the gift of home with others and we love being a part of these stories of pure gratitude,” added Drew. “In season one, we were blown away by how hands-on each celebrity was and season two is no different! Everyone is so dedicated because they’re doing this for people they love.”